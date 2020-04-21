Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) -1.2% pre-market after Q1 earnings tumbled to C$0.17/share from C$1.00 a year ago, hurt by shutdowns caused by the coronavirus and weakness in its energy unit.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA fell 53% Y/Y to C$608M, and sales slid 23.5% to C$2.38B.

Production at the steelmaking coal operations, Teck's top business, fell 19.7% to 4.9M metric tons, while copper output slipped 1.4%.

Teck says COVID-19 has "had a significant effect on business and contributed to significant reductions in the prices received for the commodities produced," prompting it to temporarily suspend construction at its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project, temporarily suspend operations at Antamina, reduce Fort Hills to a single-train facility, withdraw an application to build the Frontier oil sands mine in Alberta, and to withdraw all 2020 guidance.

The company took a C$474M after-tax impairment charge related to the Fort Hills reduction, and the Fort Hills partners will "continue to monitor market conditions and may adjust the operating plan for Fort Hills accordingly."

On an upbeat note, Teck says nearly all of its sites are currently operating, with some at reduced production, and steelmaking coal operations had a strong finish to the quarter, exceeding sales guidance with site costs well below expectations.