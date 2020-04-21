Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) expects revenue of $138.1-139.4M (consensus: $131.5M) for the period ending March 31.

Adjusted operating income is expected between $33.9-34.5M.

The company had $238.2M in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter.

Management coronavirus quote: "COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global economy, including accelerating the secular shift to cloud computing and concurrently driving a sharp increase in the demand for bandwidth. We expect our business to continue to be favorably impacted by these phenomena."

Inphi also announces plans to offer $330M of convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private offering.

Initial purchasers can buy up to $50M in additional notes.