Wells Fargo says Hershey (NYSE:HSY) has a modestly more positive risk-reward profile on it ahead of Q1 results.

The firm points to a sharp drop in milk powder futures and lower sugar prices. Hershey is also expected to have benefited from the pantry-loading effect in the U.S.

WF now expects 2020 EPS of $6.24 vs. $6.19 prior and $6.16 consensus. A Neutral rating is kept on the food stock, but the price target is bumped up to $155 vs. the average sell-side PT of $147.11. Hershey closed at $144.58 yesterday.

Hershey is due to report earnings on Thursday.