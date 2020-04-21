"Given the rapidly changing environment and uncertainty in the outlook as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, CIRCOR (NYSE:CIR) is withdrawing its previously disclosed financial guidance for Q1 & full year 2020," said CEO Scott Buckhout.

"Because of the end markets we serve, the majority of our facilities are deemed 'essential operations' in the countries in which we operate, and as a result, 23 out of 25 production and service/assembly facilities are in operation."

"We are taking prudent steps to maintain our financial flexibility and position us to weather future volatility. On March 20, 2020, out of an abundance of caution, we proactively drew down $80M on our line of credit under our existing Credit Agreement, bringing the company's available cash on hand to approximately $171M at the end of March."