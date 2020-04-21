SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) announces positive results from a second Phase 3 clinical trial, VANISH-306, evaluating oral ibrexafungerp, a broad-spectrum antifungal, in women with vulvovaginal candidiasis (vaginal yeast infection).

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant proportion of treated patients achieving clinical cure at the test-of-cure visit compared to placebo.

Specifically, 63.3% (n=119/188) achieved clinical cure (the rate for the control arm is not provided).

On the safety front, most frequent treatment-related adverse events were diarrhea/loose stool (9.4%), nausea (8.4%) and abdominal pain (2.7%).

An earlier Phase 3, VANISH-303, was also successful (announced in November 2019).

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.