Billionaire George Soros, who made his name by shorting the British pound in 1992, advises European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to fund the €1T European Recovery Fund by issuing perpetual bonds — bonds on which the principal doesn't have to be repaid.

"Authorizing this issue should be the first priority for the forthcoming European Council summit on April 23," writes Soros in a Project Syndicate op-ed.

He describes three advantages: the light fiscal burden on the EU as a €1T perpetual bond with a 0.5% coupon would cost the EU budget €5B/year; EU could raise the €1T in installments, without having to create a new bond each time; and the bond would be an attractive asset for the ECB's bond-purchase program.

"The disruption caused by the pandemic should be temporary, but only if Europe’s leaders take the extraordinary measures needed to avoid long-term damage to the EU," Soros writes.

Perpetual bonds would be the "easiest, fastest, and least costly way" to establish the EU Recovery Fund that's "so desperately needed."

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR