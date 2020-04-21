Morgan Stanley lowers price targets on car rental stocks after accounting for the "extraordinary" business declines in the industry amid the pandemic.

Analyst Adam Jonas takes the PT on Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) down to $2 from $5, while the PT on Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is slashed to $7 from $11. Underlining the negative sentiment, sharp volume drops are expected in Q2 for the companies and pricing pressure is seen lasting for the balance of the year.