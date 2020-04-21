Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) amends its contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

The amendment provides an additional $14M in available funding, increasing the total value of the contract to $214M.

The amendment includes additional funding for RedeS, the Company’s Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of INTERCEPT RBCs in patients receiving transfusions in the acute and chronic setting and further evaluate INTERCEPT Blood System to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 in all three blood components.

The contract provides comprehensive support to fund the development of the INTERCEPT RBC technology including clinical and regulatory programs in support of potential licensure, as well as manufacturing and scale-up activities.