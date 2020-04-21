As part of a debt refinancing arrangement, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) releases some financial projections. The company says it expects to report revenue of $11.3B to $11.4B for the full year vs. $11.5B consensus.

Operating income from continuing operations on a reported basis of ~$1.4B to $1.5B is anticipated on an adjusted basis.

VF says it intends to proceed with the divestiture of its Occupational Workwear business and is actively engaged with prospective buyers.

VFC -1.49% premarket to $55.00.

