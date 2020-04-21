Marvell unseats Nvidia as Citi's top pick

Citi names Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) its top semi pick due to the resilience of 5G networking demand.

Analyst Atif Malik believes "there will likely be a focus on long-term recovery including 5G in the 4th phase of the US stimulus package."

The analyst sees MRVL's "design win momentum" remaining on track.

Citi lowers Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to second place, citing the priced-in tailwinds and concerns that "data center spend could normalize sharply" if remote work trends fall.

Citi maintains a Buy rating on both companies. Marvell and Nvidia have Bullish average Sell Side ratings.