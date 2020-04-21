Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) jumps 27% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its announcement of positive preclinical data on its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

The company says several candidates elicited immune responses in all tested animals after a single dose, comparable action to its oral flu vaccine. Specifically, all animals that received one candidate developed IgG antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus two weeks after the first vaccination. Antibody responses in all vaccinated groups were statistically significant compared to untreated controls.

The company plans to select one or more candidates for further development based on most immunogenicity observed.