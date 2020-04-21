Great Panther Mining (NYSEMKT:GPL) appoints Rob Henderson, most recently President and CEO of Amerigo Resources, as its new President and CEO, effective immediately.

Great Panther says Henderson has 35 years of experience in operations, capital projects and mining finance.

Board Chair and Interim President and CEO Jeffrey Mason has stepped down from both roles and resigned from the board; Mason was named interim CEO in October following the departure of James Bannantine.

Also, the company appoints former Goldcorp President and CEO David Garofalo as incoming board Chair.