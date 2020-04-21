Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.39, an increase of nearly 12% over the prior year.

Sales by segment: Engineered Products -3%; Fueling Solutions -4%; Imaging & Identification -4%; Pumps & Process Solutions +3%; Refrigeration & Food Equipment -7%.

"Q1 top-line was weaker year-over-year given a challenging comparable period, which was exacerbated by the pandemic-related challenges, particularly in China and Italy, and increasingly difficult trading conditions in the capital goods and textiles sectors of the global economy," said CEO Richard Tobin. "Additionally, in the spirit of prudent liquidity management, we have drawn a $500M portion of our revolver facility considering the current commercial paper market conditions, even though we have no long-term debt maturities until 2025."

The company is pulling its guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting negative impact to the global demand environment, but hopes to reinstate guidance for the remainder of the year with our Q2 2020 earnings announcement.

DOV +2.8% premarket

Q1 results