Cowen keeps a Market Perform rating on Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) amid COVID-19 risk.

Analyst Andrew Charles notes that 80% of the normalized order for Grubhub are derived from the SMB channel (small and medium businesses) at a higher average margin rate.

Charles also warns on Grubhub's exposure to New York City in particular and the loss of corporate business for the near term.

"Amid an uncertain and fluid backdrop from COVID-19, our 2020-21 adj. EBITDA are in-line with consensus, and we do not view FY20 valuation as discounted relative to history," writes Charles.

"Longer term, we believe GRUB's acquisition of LevelUp, Tapingo, as well as new opportunities such as Ultimate better position the company to compete in the higher margin take-out category. However, we do not underwrite this opportunity given this is unlikely to materially contribute to EBITDA in the near term, while GRUB must battle a new and entrenched competitive set."

Cowen keeps a Market Perform rating on GRUB and price target of $42.50.