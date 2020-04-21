Prologis (NYSE:PLD) 2020 guidance assumes reduced demand into Q3, recovery toward the end of the year, and new deployment assessed on a per-transaction basis.

Now sees 2020 core FFO per share of $3.55-$3.65 vs. its previous guidance of $3.67-$3.75; consensus is $3.63.

Sees its share of cash same-store net operating income growth of 1.75%-3.25% vs. 4.25%-5.25% previously.

"While the full economic impact of the pandemic is difficult to quantify, we have analyzed numerous scenarios and have adjusted our guidance to account for a broad range of outcomes," said CFO Thomas S. Olinger.

Q1 core FFO per share of 83 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 82 cents and increased from 73 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 cash same-store net operating income rose 4.6%.

PLD ended the quarter with $4.6B in liquidity, of which $3.8B is in total line availability and $0.8B in cash.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.