Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raises Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $2,300 to the Street-high $2,800, citing the "attractive growth- adjusted valuation and upside to forward profit estimates."

The analyst sees the coronavirus-related demand surge creating long-term operating income upside at high-margin businesses.

Thill writes that a sum-of-the-parts analysis shows a 70% upside over three years, and the analyst sees a path to AMZN trading at $4,000.

Jefferies maintains Amazon as its top large-cap pick.

Upcoming catalyst: Amazon will report earnings on April 30.