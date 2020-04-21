Following up on preliminary data announced in January, Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) reports that it has completed the Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating dalcinonacog alfa (DalcA) in six patients with severe hemophilia B [factor IX (FIX) levels typically 1 - 5%].

All participants achieved FIX levels of 14 - 28%, above the 12% objective, with no bleeds and no neutralizing antibodies detected.

The half-life of subcutaneously administered DalcA ranged from 70 - 112 hours, suggesting the potential for lower/less frequent dosing.

Development is ongoing.