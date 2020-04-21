Excluding restructuring charges, diluted EPS was $2.60 vs. $3.01 per diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Commercial & Industrial -5.7%; Snap-on Tools -7.8%; Repair Systems & Information -4%.

Under the recently adopted credit loss standard, financial services operating earnings in 2020 include $2.6M of higher credit reserve requirements as a result of global economic uncertainty.

"The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy increased significantly as the first quarter progressed, impacting Snap-on's sales volumes in most geographies and across a variety of customers, including those in automotive repair," said CEO Nick Pinchuk. "In the near term, Snap-on anticipates no improvement in the macroeconomic environment and, as a result, expects sales and credit originations in the second quarter of 2020 to be down year over year."

SNA -4.1% premarket

Q1 results