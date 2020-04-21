Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) completed the acquisition of France and Canada based, StarDust in Q1.

CTG launched testing solutions in Q1, new to North America with an focus on healthcare.

Co. secured multi-year contract in the quarter with new Health Solutions client in excess of $5M to provide application support.

Co. enhanced liquidity by accelerating the collection of receivables from largest client and drawing down $12.0M on line of credit; implemented furloughs for nearly all non-billable employees to reduce expenses.

Co. received offers to purchase its corporate headquarters building and is currently exploring a sale.

Cash and short-term investments at March 27, 2020 were $31.5M, and the Company had $19.5M in cash, net of long-term debt of $12.0M.

In addition, co. has decided to suspend its prior financial guidance for the full year 2020 due to the pandemic.

