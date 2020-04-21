PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) provides corporate update and preliminary Q1 2020 results.

The Company estimates Q1 SkinTE revenue in the range of $350,000 to $450,000, compared to $714,000 in Q4 2019.

As of March 31, Cash and equivalents of ~$39.5M.

Given the impact of the COVID-19, PolarityTE is reducing payroll expense and discretionary spend across the organization to minimal levels.

The Company adopted a 10% salary and wage reduction for at-will employees and key executives effective April 19.

PolarityTE will report Q1 financial results on Monday, May 11 at approx. 7:00 a.m. ET.