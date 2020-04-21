Sources tell Nikkei Asian Review that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) wants to produce 213M iPhones in the 12 months ending next March, up 4% Y/Y.

Production will be split between the newly announced SE and the fall's 5G lineup.

Some suppliers expect lower demand for the devices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An unnamed components executive says Apple's production goal is "pretty bullish," and actual production could come in 10-20% lower.

Apple is expected to produce 200M iPhones in 2020, about 10% lower than the estimate before the outbreak.