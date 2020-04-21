ManpowerGroup withdraws Q2 guidance amid COVID-19 pandemic

Apr. 21, 2020 9:10 AM ETMANBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 8.3% Y/Y to $4.62B.
  • Revenue from services: Americas: $1.01B (-1.9%); Southern Europe: $1.94B (-7.8%); Northern Europe: $1.07B (-11%); APME: $594.9M (-15.7%); Right Management: $52M (+3.8%).
  • Constant currency: Americas +1.2%; Southern Europe -5.5%; Northern Europe -7.9%; APME -14%.
  • On a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 6%; net EPS decreased 95% and adj. net EPS decreased 39%.
  • Gross margin declined 29 bps to 15.67%.
  • Operating margin declined 127 bps to 0.82%.
  • Ended the quarter with $1.1B of cash and equivalents and $600M of untapped revolving credit facility.
  • FCF was very strong at $172M in the quarter, representing an $80M increase Y/Y.
  • The company repurchased 0.87M shares of common stock for $64M during Q1.
  • “As we cannot forecast when governments in certain major markets will be lifting current work restrictions, we will not be providing guidance for our second quarter earnings." said Jonas Prising, Chairman & CEO.
