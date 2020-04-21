Thinly traded nano cap aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) jumps 19% premarket on increased volume on the heels of the FDA's sign-off on a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate ATYR1923 in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications.

ATYR1923 is a fusion protein designed to downregulate T cell responses thereby dampening inflammatory cytokine (protein) and chemokine signaling associated with severe COVID-19 cases. The company says it has also shown to improve lung function, in addition to reducing inflammation and fibrosis, in animal models of immune-mediated acute lung injury.