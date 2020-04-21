Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) +3.2% pre-market after beating Q1 earnings expectations and topping prior company guidance of $0.83-$0.87, while revenues fell 8.5% Y/Y to $2.58B.

Q1 operating income for the company's steel operations jumped 45% Q/Q to $293M, as record quarterly steel shipments more than offset metal spread compression; average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $10/ton to $774/ton.

The company also maintains its timeline for construction of its new state-of-the art, electric arc furnace flat roll steel mill, saying its plan to begin operations in mid-2021 remains unchanged.

Steel Dynamics offers a relatively upbeat view amid COVID-19: "Domestic steel orders related to certain sectors have slowed considerably... Conversely, construction is the largest single domestic steel consuming sector and while some projects have been disrupted or postponed, at this time the sector still remains intact."

"When states begin to 're-open' [from COVID-19 shutdowns], we believe steel demand will likely respond quickly based on current customer buying patterns and already low steel inventories throughout the supply chain," the company says.