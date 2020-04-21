Oppenheimer names top grocery picks
- In a sweeping look at the grocery sector, Oppenheimer says it expects revenue will stay strong across the industry through the pandemic.
- The firm is picky within the sector due to the runup of share prices and some notable near-term labor and metered traffic headwinds. Oppenheimer says it sees risks to nearer-term estimates for Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), and upside potential for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI). Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) stands out on a valuation basis and earns an upgrade to an Outperform rating.
- "Consistent with our views since late February/early March, we have viewed our food retailing/grocery coverage as an attractive place to hide shorter-term given potential benefits related to the coronavirus pandemic and the defensive nature of the group. However, clearly from our initial take, we did not anticipate widespread restaurant closures or the US economy to essentially shut down. The group has meaningfully outperformed lately...As we look forward, we see a stronger nearer-term fundamental outlook for the space and the potential for continued outperformance."
- On a longer view, Oppenheimer has Dollar General, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Costco slotted as top picks.