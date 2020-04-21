Gold Resource (NYSEMKT:GORO) -5.7% pre-market, after the company reports Q1 production of 10,142 gold ounces, 407,625 silver ounces and significant copper, lead and zinc.

Oaxaca Mining Unit produced 6,450 ounces of gold, 402,542 ounces of silver, 488 tonnes of copper, 2,514 tonnes of lead and 5,844 tonnes of zinc.

Q1 production from its Nevada Mining Unit reached 3,692 ounces of gold from the Isabella Pearl deposit’s lower variable grade Isabella zone.

The Company remains on schedule to access the upper portion of the higher-grade Pearl zone mid-year 2020, when gold grades and production are expected to gradually ramp higher into the 2H of 2020.