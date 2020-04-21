HCA Healthcare (HCA) Q1 results:

Revenues: $12,861M (+2.7%).

Net Income: $581M (-44.1%); EPS: $1.69 (-43.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.33 (-21.5%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $2,200M (-13.4%).

CF Ops: $1,375M (+41.2%).

The Company is withdrawing its previously issued guidance for 2020, citing COVID-19 disruptions.

HCA has suspended its quarterly dividend program and authorized share repurchase program.

The company has implemented certain cost reduction initiatives and reduced capital expenditures.

HCA has also requested accelerated Medicare payments as provided for in the CARES Act.

Shares are down 3% premarket.

