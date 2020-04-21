Acushnet -4% after new bear steps out

Apr. 21, 2020 9:06 AM ETAcushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)GOLFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Compass Point drops Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) to a Sell rating on its view the company won't see a full recovery in 2020.
  • Analyst Casey Alexander: "We are reducing our price target to $21.50 from $24.25 based upon a blend of our decreased 2020-2021 EBITDA estimates. We do not expect share repurchases to resume until some time in 2H21 as GOLF will have to repay the $200M credit facility that they drew down."
  • The firm's price target of $21.50 is 9X the 2020-2021 EBITDA estimates and stands below the average sell-side PT of $25.81.
  • GOLF -3.61% premarket to $24.38.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.