Acushnet -4% after new bear steps out
Apr. 21, 2020 9:06 AM ETAcushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)GOLFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Compass Point drops Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) to a Sell rating on its view the company won't see a full recovery in 2020.
- Analyst Casey Alexander: "We are reducing our price target to $21.50 from $24.25 based upon a blend of our decreased 2020-2021 EBITDA estimates. We do not expect share repurchases to resume until some time in 2H21 as GOLF will have to repay the $200M credit facility that they drew down."
- The firm's price target of $21.50 is 9X the 2020-2021 EBITDA estimates and stands below the average sell-side PT of $25.81.
- GOLF -3.61% premarket to $24.38.