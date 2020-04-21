Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) has submitted a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval to use oral relugolix (120 mg) to treat men with advanced prostate cancer.

It plans to file another application next month for its oral relugolix combo pill (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) for women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Relugolix is an oral, once-daily, small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist that decreases estrogen and testosterone production.