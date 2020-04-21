Road and Highway Builders, LLC, a subsidiary of Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) has won an $80M aviation subcontract by Parsons Corporation for the reconstruction of the Bucholz Army Airfield Runway in the Kwajalein Atoll of the Marshall Islands.

The reconstruction project is estimated to be completed by mid-2021.

Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s CEO said, “RHB has expertise in this type of terrain and remote working environment that can be brought to bear on this reconstruction. This project is yet another example of Sterling continuing to successfully execute our strategy of diversification away from the low-bid heavy highway business and illustrates the strength of our end markets, especially in these highly uncertain times.”