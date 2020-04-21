BYND, OPK among premarket gainers

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) +143% on FCC certification.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +32% on encouraging COVID-19 vaccine data.
My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) +27%.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) +21% on deal for COVID-19 diagnostic kit.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) +20% as crude held in sea storage hits new record.
Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) +19%.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) +18% on go with study of lead drug in COVID-19.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) +16% as crude held in sea storage hits new record.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) +16% as crude held in sea storage hits new record.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) +15% as its subsidiary Curetis GmbH and Karolinska Institutet collaborate.
BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) +13% on MOU with Dalian Shengshi Nianhua Hospital.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +12% after China deal.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) +13% as crude held in sea storage hits new record.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) +11% as Korsuva being successful in second late-stage study.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) +10%.
GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) +8% as crude held in sea storage hits new record.
GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) +8%.
DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) +7%.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) +7%.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) +7% as crude held in sea storage hits new record.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) +5%.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +5%.