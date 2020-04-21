CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) falls 8.2% in premarket trading as the bank braces for credit losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and the deterioration of the macroeconomic environment triggered a goodwill impairment assessment.
Q1 loss was $6.40 per share; excluding notable items, Q1 loss was $2.43 per share, including a $469M provision for credit losses of which $405M relates to forecasted macro environment.
Q1 provision for credit loss of $514M jumped from $23M in Q4 2019 and $33M in Q1 2019.
Q1 net finance revenue of $366M rose 5% Q/Q and fell 1% Y/Y; net finance margin of 2.73% slipped from 3.01% in Q4 and 3.20% in the year-ago quarter.
Q1 GAAP loss per share included a $339M goodwill impairment charge related to its OneWest Bank acquisition.
In a separate slideshow related to COVID-19, CIT outlines exposure to various industries affected by the pandemic:
Retail exposure of ~$2.9B of total on and off balance sheet exposure, consists principally of unsecured, short-term (30-90 day) discretionary lines; ~7% of total loans and off-balance sheet receivables.
Oil & gas lending of ~$1.05B, or ~3% of total loans and off-balance sheet receivables; has over $50/bbl hedges in place for more than 70% of the book in 2020 and more than 50% of the book in 2021.
Retail-related real estate exposure of ~$680M, or ~2% of total loans and off-balance sheet receivables.
