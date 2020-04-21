CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) falls 8.2% in premarket trading as the bank braces for credit losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and the deterioration of the macroeconomic environment triggered a goodwill impairment assessment.

Q1 loss was $6.40 per share; excluding notable items, Q1 loss was $2.43 per share, including a $469M provision for credit losses of which $405M relates to forecasted macro environment.

Q1 provision for credit loss of $514M jumped from $23M in Q4 2019 and $33M in Q1 2019.

Q1 net finance revenue of $366M rose 5% Q/Q and fell 1% Y/Y; net finance margin of 2.73% slipped from 3.01% in Q4 and 3.20% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 GAAP loss per share included a $339M goodwill impairment charge related to its OneWest Bank acquisition.

In a separate slideshow related to COVID-19, CIT outlines exposure to various industries affected by the pandemic: