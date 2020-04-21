Braving the steep drops in sales and production, JPMorgan dips into the beat-up China auto sector to name Minth Group (OTC:MNTHF, OTC:MNTHY) as its top pick.

Analyst Rebecca Wen: "In a slow demand environment, we recommend that investors focus on players with content growth, rather than volume growth. Minth fits into this thesis well with its newly expanded aluminum battery pack business, where the ASP is tenfold of the company’s existing product portfolio. Positive drivers: (1) meaningful content growth, as the ASP of aluminum battery packs (Rmb2-5k) is tenfold Minth's existing content per vehicle (Rmb300-400) – Minth is now one of the largest aluminum battery pack suppliers globally, with backlog orders from VW, BMW, Daimler, Honda, Nissan and others; and (2) stronger momentum from Japanese and German brands where Minth has high exposure – we expect Japanese/German brands to continue gain market share in China, as they have in the past two years, given better fuel economy and premiumization trends. Over 60% of Minth’s sales are from JP/ EU brands."

JP assigns an Overweight rating to the Hong Kong-traded stock and price target of HKD$24.00.