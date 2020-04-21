United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) says it has issued all of its currently remaining registered shares; -20.5% when halted earlier. Update at 9:25 AM ET: Shares are down 24.3% to $2.84.

USO says USCF management is suspending the ability of USO Authorized Purchasers to purchase new creation baskets until such time as the new USO registration statement for the additional shares has been declared effective by the SEC.

The ability of authorized purchasers to redeem redemption baskets during the suspension of the sale of creation baskets will remain unaffected, USO says.

Also, trading of USO shares on NYSE Arca will not be discontinued as a result of the suspension of sales of creation baskets.

