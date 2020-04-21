Cowen weighs in on the share price offering today from Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI).

Analyst Andrew Charles says the equity offering reflects conservatism amid an improved cash burn rate. Charles lifts his EBITDA estimate on Darden after taking in the QTD sales update from the restaurant company.

While Cowen keeps a Market Perform rating in place amid the COVID-19 disruption, the firm lifts its price target to $63 from $55.