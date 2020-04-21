Enrollment is underway in a Phase 1/2b clinical trial evaluating Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT -2.4% ) ARQ-252 in adult patients with eczema (atopic dermatitis) on their hands.

The Phase 2b portion should launch in H2 with topline data expected in H2 2021.

ARQ-252 is a topical cream formulation of a small molecule inhibitor of janus kinase type 1 (JAK1), a protein that plays a key role in inflammatory conditions.

The company in-licensed the rights to the active ingredient in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Japan from China-based Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.