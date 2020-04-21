Conversion Labs (OTCQB:CVLB +5.3% ) reported preliminary unaudited revenue of ~$4.3M, up 60% Y/Y for Q1.

Record growth was primarily due to new customers and increased subscription revenue generated from expanding portfolio of telemedicine, online pharmacy and wellness brands.

"The last month our business has more than doubled over the previous month, driven by a major consumer shift to eCommerce and telemedicine following the outbreak of COVID-19.” said Justin Schreiber, President and CEO.

Due to the company’s accelerated revenue growth, it plans to update its annual revenue guidance, previously set at more than $30M, when it reports its Q1 in May.