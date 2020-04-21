Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) reports Q1 revenue of $222.2M, from sale of 139,784 oz of gold at an average realized price of $1,587/oz; ended the quarter with cash and liquid assets of $379.2M

Cash costs reached $659/oz and all-in sustaining costs $902/oz, both of which are in line with yearly guidance.

Gold production from its Sukari gold mine was 125,090 oz in line with yearly guidance

Reaffirms 2020 full-year production guidance between 510,000 oz and 540,000 oz of gold, with production weighted to 55% in the second half of the year; forecasts cash costs between $630/oz -$680/oz and AISC of between $870/oz and $920/oz.

Q2 of the year is scheduled to be a lower production quarter, with production of ~115,000 oz of gold, reflecting a reduction in underground output.

Cuts 2020 capex to ~$150M - $170M, down from $190M previously.