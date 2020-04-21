AMD launches budget Ryzen processors

Getting out ahead of Intel's (INTC -1.6% ) Core i3 lineup, AMD (AMD -0.1% ) announces the quad-core, eight-thread Ryzen 3 3300X and 3100 processors.

Built with 7nm process tech and Zen 2 architecture, the $99 3100 has a 3.8 GHz base frequency and 3.9 GHz boost. The $120 3300X has 3.8 GHz and 4.3 GHz, respectively.

AMD also announces the B550 motherboards, which support the PCIe 4.0 interface on the new Ryzen models and will come from OEMs like Asus and MSI.

Availability: The Ryzen processors will start shipping next month, and the B550 will follow on June 16.