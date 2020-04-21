HBO Max (T -2.9% ) has set its official launch for May 27, adding the latest high-profile combatant to the streaming wars during a period with a somewhat captive stay-at-home audience.

The service promises HBO along with added content from the substantial WarnerMedia library, and is going with the tagline "Where HBO meets so much more."

It's priced at $14.99/month, the same as the current price for HBO Now, but offers about 10,000 hours of content at launch - along with HBO, it will have original series, third-party content like Friends, The Big Bang Theory and South Park, and movies from Warner Bros. New Line and DC.

Those HBO Now subscribers billed directly through HBO will get access to Max at launch for no extra cost; and HBO subscribers through one of AT&T's TV services, or through Charter, will be automatically upgraded.