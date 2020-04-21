Barclays will redeem in full its iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (OIL -29.8% ) on April 30, 2020 and will suspend any further sales or issuance of the ETN as of today.

A premium developed in the trading price of the ETNs as the closing trading price of the ETNs on April 20, 2020 was $3.73, which represents a premium of ~13.5% over the closing indicative value of the ETNs on that date.

The move comes after May WTI crude contracts made history yesterday by plunging into negative territory; June WTI contracts are down 29% to $14.47 per barrel today.

