Channel checks from Credit Suisse indicate that most of the CarMax (KMX -2.8% ) stores that were closed during the pandemic have reopened in some form, which the firm views as an incremental positive.

"We still expect near-term demand to remain weak, with plenty of risks ahead, including the likely decline in GPU, but we also see some opportunities with stores now open, including leveraging its new curbside pick-up that has now been rolled out, the opportunity to more quickly right size inventory, and potentially some benefits from stimulus as we have analyzed."

CS also points to aggressive cost actions by CarMax.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on KMX and price target of $76, calling it one of the best stocks to own coming out of the down cycle.