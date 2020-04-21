Bullish sentiment sliding away with oil prices

Stocks are off to another shaky open as continued weakness in oil prices continues to dominate markets; Dow -2.1%, S&P 500 -1.7%, Nasdaq -1.6%.
The expiring May WTI contract is less negative than yesterday, recently -$4.80/bbl vs. -$37.63/bbl at yesterday's close, on its final day of trading, but June WTI -28.3% to $14.65/bbl, as fundamentals remain woefully weak with minimal storage, lack of demand and excess supply.
Meanwhile, Pres. Trump tweets that he is instructing his administration formulate a plan to make funds available for U.S. oil and gas companies.
In D.C., Sen. Schumer says the Senate likely will pass a $500B stimulus package today, but the market seems unimpressed.
European bourses are broadly lower, with Germany's DAX -3.1%, France's CAC -2.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -2.3%; in Asia,Japan's Nikkei -2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.9%.
In the U.S., an early look at the S&P sectors shows all 11 groups trading lower, led by volatile action in energy (-2%) and financials (-1.8%).
U.S. Treasury prices are higher in a safety trade, with the two-year yield down 2 bps to 0.19% and the 10-year yield off 8 bps to 0.55%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 100.39.