Bullish sentiment sliding away with oil prices

Stocks are off to another shaky open as continued weakness in oil prices continues to dominate markets; Dow -2.1% , S&P 500 -1.7% , Nasdaq -1.6% .

The expiring May WTI contract is less negative than yesterday, recently -$4.80/bbl vs. -$37.63/bbl at yesterday's close, on its final day of trading, but June WTI -28.3% to $14.65/bbl, as fundamentals remain woefully weak with minimal storage, lack of demand and excess supply.

Meanwhile, Pres. Trump tweets that he is instructing his administration formulate a plan to make funds available for U.S. oil and gas companies.

In D.C., Sen. Schumer says the Senate likely will pass a $500B stimulus package today, but the market seems unimpressed.

European bourses are broadly lower, with Germany's DAX -3.1% , France's CAC -2.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -2.3% ; in Asia,Japan's Nikkei -2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.9% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P sectors shows all 11 groups trading lower, led by volatile action in energy ( -2% ) and financials ( -1.8% ).