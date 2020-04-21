Comerica (CMA +2.3% ) builds up its reserves for credit losses to reflect stress on energy loans and the expected recessionary environment triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $411M compares with $8M in Q4 2019 and a reversals of $13M in Q1 2019.

Loans increased over $3B in the second half of March to support customers' borrowing needs. Q1 average loans of $49.6B slipped from $50.5B in Q4.

Average deposits of $56.8B vs. $57.2B in Q4 and $54.0B in Q1 2019.

Q1 net interest income of $513M fell from $544M in Q4 2019 and $606M in Q1 2019; net interest margin of 3.06% declined from 3.20% in Q4 and 3.79% in the year-ago quarter.

Comerica posts a loss of 46 cents per share for Q1 vs. EPS of $1.85 in Q4 and $2.11 in the year-ago quarter.

