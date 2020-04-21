Oil is getting all the headlines, but corn, beans, sugar, coffee, and cocoa are among other commodities either close to or making multi-year lows this morning.

Alongside, the 10-year Treasury yield has returned to roughly its all-time low of 0.56%.

For the moment it seems to suggest that central banks are losing their battle against a deflationary spiral, and that maybe the massive move higher in equities from the March lows was in fact a bear market bounce.

Select commodity ETFs: DBA, JO, CORN, SOYB, WEAT, NIB, CANE, SGG, COW, JJGTF, RJA, BALB, BAL, JJA, GRU, FUD, OTC:AGA, TAGS, UAG, UBC, OTC:ADZ, USAG, JJS