Equinix (EQIX -1.8% ) and GIC - Singapore's sovereign wealth fund - are forming an initial joint venture valued over $1B to develop and operate data centers in Japan.

The two will form a limited liability partnership and launch three hyperscale facilities at first, one in Osaka and two in Tokyo.

Those three facilities will provide about 138 megawatts of power capacity when fully built.

GIC will hold an 80% equity interest in the JV, which is expected to close in the second half of the year.

At closing, GIC is expected to have contributed cash to fund its 80% interest, while Equinix will be expected to have transferred its Tokyo TY12 and Osaka OS2 development assets, along with development rights and land for an additional data center in Tokyo, in return for its 20% stake and $100M cash.