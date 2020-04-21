Fintech SoFi (SOFI) expands into its first international market with the introduction of SoFi Invest in Hong Kong.

The expansion is based on SoFi's acquisition of the parent of online brokerage firm 8 Securities, based in Hong Kong.

Following closing, the 8 Securities platform will be rebranded as SoFi and will be available to Hong Kong residents.

The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions; terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The company said that SoFi Invest will be the only comprehensive investing platform n Hong Kong that offers access to brokerage, automated investing, and ETFs, with commission-free trading.