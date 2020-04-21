Prices of copper (HG1:COM) and other industrial metals are broadly lower, as the collapse in oil prices rattles investors and affirms the extent of global demand destruction caused by the coronavirus.

Also contributing to copper weakness is the possibility that Glencore will soon re-open its Mopani mines in Zambia.

Benchmark LME copper -3% at $5,029.50/metric ton in official trading, down from Monday's one-month high of $5,248/mt.

"It looks like a typical risk off day," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke tells Reuters. "After the recent rally, you don't need a big excuse to take profit."

LME copper inventories at 264,725 ton are near six-month highs, while the discount for cash copper vs. three-month metal at $36.50 is the highest since October, pointing to ample nearby supply.

Among relevant tickers: FCX -4.7% , TECK -3.8% , BHP -3.6% , RIO -2.2% , SCCO -2.1% , HBM -1.4% .

Also: OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTC:ANFGF, OTCPK:GMBXF

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC