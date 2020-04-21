Analysts respond to IBM's (NYSE:IBM) earnings report with some minor price target tweaks and a general "meh" sentiment.

Citi (Neutral, PT up $10 to $120) says near-term earnings and sales will shift lower due to the pandemic. Beyond 2020, the metrics "are likely to not move much."

The firm says IBM's valuation looks "pretty standard" and attributes the target raise to the overall market multiple expansion.

Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight, PT from $107 to $111) notes that past management focused on earnings or FCF, while the new CEO is focused on revenue growth, "which better aligns with what drives investor sentiment and valuation multiples."

The firm thinks IBM remains "committed to both organic and inorganic investments while continuing the recent path of divestitures."

Wedbush (Neutral, target cut $15 to $140) cites the mixed results with the service revenue miss and Q/Q growth deceleration for Red Hat and Cloud/Cognitive.

Wedbush wasn't surprised by the pulled FY guidance.