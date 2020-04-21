WidePoint (WYY +1.0% ) receives ~$20M in contract awards and extensions during Q1 of 2020.

WidePoint recorded 39 contractual actions during the quarter, including new contract wins as well as exercised option periods and contract extensions with current clients.

“Nearly every business, regardless of industry, is facing new working paradigms, and as a result, we’ve seen an increase in demand for our managed services. In particular, we’ve seen many of our clients extend existing contracts while they confront the COVID-19 pandemic." said Jin Kang, WidePoint President and Chief Executive Officer